Global Robot Teach Pendant Market 2017-2021 - One Driver in the Market is Development of Next-generation Robots - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Robot Teach Pendant Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Global robot teach pendant market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Robot Teach Pendant Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in adoption of industrial robots in developing countries. The economic boom in APAC has stimulated the growth in industrialization and manufacturing in developing countries, such as India and China. Industrial robots are expected to assume the role of a skilled laborer, to increase precision in executing functions, such as welding, cutting, and assembly, in the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is development of next-generation robots. Many R&D activities in robotics focus on improvements in technologies, such as motion control, gripping, navigation, perception manipulation, mechatronics, and drives, to ensure efficiency in applications, such as loading and material handling. These belong to the first generation of robotics technology, and over the last two decades, constant R&D has widened the business potential of players implementing them.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from alternative programming methods. Programming of industrial robots is carried out by majorly using three approaches - on-line programming method, off-line programming method, and lead through method. Since on-line programming involving teach pendants is a time-consuming approach and requires good pose repeatability by the robot, off-line programming method is often preferred by end-users.

Key vendors:



ABB

FANUC

KUKA

Omron Adept Technologies

Yaskawa Motoman

Other prominent vendors:



Comau

DENSO Robotics

Epson America

Festo

Intelitek

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi Robotic Systems

Seiko

Stäubli International

Yamaha Robotics

