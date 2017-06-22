The global human combination vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalhuman combination vaccinesmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two types comprising of human combination inactivated vaccines and human combination live attenuated vaccines. The human combination live attenuated vaccines accounted for more than 80% of the market share in 2016.

"The global human combination vaccines market will grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to increasing cases of infectious diseases in developed and developing countries. In addition there is an urgent need to address viral resistance with human combination vaccines," says Sapna Jha, a leadresearch expert on vaccines from Technavio.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global human combination vaccines market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Human combination vaccines market in Americas

The human combination vaccines market in the Americas dominated the global market with a 46% share in 2016. The market is growing due to strict regulatory norms that recommend proper vaccination of infants born in the region. The continuous efforts by vendors and national organizations to promote the use of human combination vaccines will further drive the market growth in the Americas.

For instance, Merck, a large player engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and vaccines, announced the launch of ILÚM Health Solutions in February 2016. ILÚM is an organization that provides disease management tools and services to patients with infectious diseases such as sepsis and pneumonia, thereby significantly improving the treatment outcomes.

Human combination vaccines market in EMEA

In 2016, the human combination vaccines market in EMEA followed the Americas with a market share of around 36%. This market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to rising awareness and established healthcare infrastructure in Europe.

Continuous efforts by vendors for the development of newer human combination vaccines will provide vast coverage against various diseases. For instance, in February 2016, Sanofi obtained a European license for its PR5i hexavalent combination vaccine, which will be marketed as Vaxelis. This vaccine will provide immunization coverage against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, HIB, and Hep B infections.

Human combination vaccines market in APAC

"The human combination vaccines market in APAC had the lowest market share of more than 18% in 2016. However, the market is expected to grow at a higher rate than other regions during the forecast period due to increasing pediatric population and rising awareness about vaccinations," says Sapna.

Increase in partnerships between vendors to develop innovative vaccines will also drive the market growth. For instance, in March 2012, GlaxoSmithKline signed an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to create the number one vaccines company in Japan.

The top vendors in the global human combination vaccines market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sanofi

