First-of-its-kind Social Media Analytics Platform

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the launch of an enhanced version of WNS SocioSEER™ a proprietary social media analytics platform that leverages machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a true "brand equity index", enabling clients to drive competitive advantage.

"Organizations today need an intelligent, proactive way of gathering brand insights to help stay in touch with changing customer expectations. The enhanced version of WNS SocioSEER™incorporates advanced AI and deep learning modules combined with domain expertise to help organizations proactively manage and improve brand health, customer centricity and top-line growth," said Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

SocioSEER™ is a cloud-based solution powered by WNS' proprietary self-learning algorithms which deliver easy-to-use customized metrics, indices, target lists and analysis. The platform filters, categorizes and classifies millions of social media mentions to help clients understand, transform and improve their online brand. SocioSEER™ is deployed in multiple WNS client engagements, including industry leaders in pharmaceuticals, airlines, beverages, retail and media.

WNS' analytics practice currently has over 2,200 researchers and analytics experts, delivering for more than 50 global businesses across industries. WNS provides a broad spectrum of analytics products and services including big data, business intelligence and reporting, machine learning, research, marketing, social media, risk, fraud, claims, and customer relationship management. The WNS Analytics practice is complemented by a robust R&D center, focused on innovation and emerging technologies.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 300+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of March 31, 2017, WNS had 33,968 professionals across 48 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

