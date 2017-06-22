Global Market for Laboratory-Developed Testing Report 2017: Breakdown by LDT Type & Analyte-Specific Reagent Use - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report includes an overview of the global market for laboratory-developed testing. It provides analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021. Coverage of different types of tests, including esoteric, public health, anatomic technology, genomic testing, mass spectrophotometry, and other new technologies are also included. Along with information on the industry's structure, with focuses on reagent manufacturers, reference laboratrories, academic medical centers, and trends in pricing and performance.

Report Scope



This report will focus on companies that rely on laboratory-developed testing for at least 10% of their revenue. This is meant to avoid focusing on companies and laboratories that occasionally offer laboratory-developed tests to deal with unique patient needs. This report will also focus on the suppliers of the analyte-specific reagents used within these laboratory-developed tests, as their contract manufacturing is key to the successful development of these tests. While various technologies will be highlighted with relation to their use in laboratory-developed testing, we will not explore the markets for these different technologies in depth.



Companies Mentioned



23Andme

Arup Laboratories

Access Genetics

Asuragen

BD

Bioreference

Biotheranostics

Empire Genomics

Enzo Biochem

Genecentric Diagnostics

Genomic Health

IDT

Illumina

Labcorp

Luminex

Merck KGAA

Molecularhealth

Myriad Genetics

Neogenomics

Oxford Gene Technology

Quest Diagnostics

Rosetta Genomics

Thermo Fisher

Ventana Medical Systems Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Description of Laboratory-developed Tests



4: Uses of Laboratory Diagnostic Tests



5: Segments of Laboratory Diagnostic Tests



6: Market Breakdown by LDT Type



7: Market Breakdown by Analyte-specific Reagent Use



8: Patent Review/New Developments



9: Industry Structure

10: Government Regulations



11: Industry Issues



12: Company Profiles



