22.06.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Market for Laboratory-Developed Testing Report 2017: Breakdown by LDT Type & Analyte-Specific Reagent Use - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laboratory-developed Testing: Technologies and Markets" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report includes an overview of the global market for laboratory-developed testing. It provides analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021. Coverage of different types of tests, including esoteric, public health, anatomic technology, genomic testing, mass spectrophotometry, and other new technologies are also included. Along with information on the industry's structure, with focuses on reagent manufacturers, reference laboratrories, academic medical centers, and trends in pricing and performance.

Report Scope

This report will focus on companies that rely on laboratory-developed testing for at least 10% of their revenue. This is meant to avoid focusing on companies and laboratories that occasionally offer laboratory-developed tests to deal with unique patient needs. This report will also focus on the suppliers of the analyte-specific reagents used within these laboratory-developed tests, as their contract manufacturing is key to the successful development of these tests. While various technologies will be highlighted with relation to their use in laboratory-developed testing, we will not explore the markets for these different technologies in depth.

Companies Mentioned

  • 23Andme
  • Arup Laboratories
  • Access Genetics
  • Asuragen
  • BD
  • Bioreference
  • Biotheranostics
  • Empire Genomics
  • Enzo Biochem
  • Genecentric Diagnostics
  • Genomic Health
  • IDT
  • Illumina
  • Labcorp
  • Luminex
  • Merck KGAA
  • Molecularhealth
  • Myriad Genetics
  • Neogenomics
  • Oxford Gene Technology
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Rosetta Genomics
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Description of Laboratory-developed Tests

4: Uses of Laboratory Diagnostic Tests

5: Segments of Laboratory Diagnostic Tests

6: Market Breakdown by LDT Type

7: Market Breakdown by Analyte-specific Reagent Use

8: Patent Review/New Developments

9: Industry Structure

10: Government Regulations

11: Industry Issues

12: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vp22j3/laboratorydevelop

