DS Healthcare Group, Inc.: DS Healthcare Group Announces FINRA Update

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / DS Healthcare Group (OTC PINK: DSKX) today announced that FINRA has informed Windsor Street Capital LP, a market maker, that it has approved its common stock for price quotation on the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system. Windsor Street Capital LP is facilitating the process to have price quotations on OTC Link.

About DS Healthcare Group

DS Healthcare Group Inc. is a leader in the development of biotechnology for topical therapies. It markets through online channels, specialty retailers, distributors, and pharmacies. Its research has led to a highly innovative portfolio of personal care products and additional innovations in pharmaceutical projects. For more information on DS Health Group's flagship brand, visit www.dslaboratories.com.

Forward-looking statements

Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies, and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan," or "planned," "expects," or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing and marketing products, intense competition, and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: DS Healthcare Group