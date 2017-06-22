Leading Developer of Aviation and Automotive AR Smart Glasses Solutions Honored at World's Largest AR VR Event

Aero Glass,a leading developer of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses solutions for aviation and automotive applications, was named the Auggie Award 2017 winner for "Best App" at the 8th annual Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2017.

Taking place earlier this month in Silicon Valley, the AWE Auggie Awards recognized Aero Glass for its AR smart glasses solution that provides general aviation pilots and car drivers a true 3D, 360-degree view of navigation and safety features.

Pilots using Aero Glass will see features that are otherwise invisible such as airspaces, airways, procedures, navigation points, airports, taxiways, terrain, other aircraft and weather. Car drivers would simply follow a virtual car on the real road for navigation guidance to find their desired destination instead of looking at their GPS display inside the car. With Aero Glass, pilots and drivers can keep their eyes outside with key information overlaid transparently within their field of view. The solution will also enable autonomous vehicle drivers and passengers to visualize the "thought process" of their autonomous car while in progress, such as displaying an upcoming detour due to road construction.

"We are very proud to have won the 'Best App' Auggie Award at AWE this year," said Ákos Maróy, founder of Aero Glass. "The AR field is heating up with many top companies and start-ups entering the space. With our many years of R&D, major corporate partners, and advanced AR solutions for both the aviation and automotive markets, we believe we are well-positioned for future growth and success."

"This year's crop of contestants was fierce, with every company submitting ingenious ideas and experiences worthy of recognition in this evolving industry," said Ori Inbar, founder and executive producer of AWE. "AWE's Auggie Awards gives the AR VR community the kind of visibility and validation that can easily turn into the next 'big thing' for enterprise, businesses and consumers, and we thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2017 contest."

AWE is the world's largest and longest-running conference and expo dedicated to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The AWE Auggie Awards celebrate companies and products deploying a full spectrum of AR VR technologies designed to drive economic growth and shape the future of computing.

To view a video featuring the winning Aero Glass solution, visit: https://vimeo.com/214587313

For more a complete list of 2017 Auggie Awards winners, visit: http://www.augmentedworldexpo.com/page/1007706/auggie-awards

About Aero Glass

Based in San Diego, Calif. and Budapest, Hungary, Aero Glass is an award-winning developer of AR solutions for the general aviation and automotive industries, revolutionizing the way people fly and drive. The company was selected to be part of the Airbus Bizlab, a start-up accelerator run by the international aerospace pioneer. Aero Glass is partially funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.

For more information regarding the company, visit https://glass.aero/.

