TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX: BSX) reports that the judge of the Agrarian Court of Altamira has lifted the temporary injunction related to the Construction Licence ("LI") for the Volta Grande Project (see press release dated February 22, 2017).

Belo Sun will continue to work with the communities in the Volta Grande Project's area of influence, as well as all governmental agencies and the courts, to ensure that all requirements and obligations are met. The Company continues to work diligently towards resolving the second suspension order against the LI related to the indigenous study, which it hopes will be positively resolved in a timely manner (see press release dated April 12, 2017).

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of its 100%-owned flagship Volta Grande project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSX". For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 (416) 309-2137.

