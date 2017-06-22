Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2025 - Number of People Suffering From Anemia Expected to Increase - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market Analysis By Drug Class (Biologics, Biosimilars), By Product (Epoetin-alfa, Epoetin-beta, Darbepoetin-alfa, Others), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global erythropoietin (EPO) drugs market is expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2025. Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as CKD and cancer resulting in anemia is a major growth driver of this market.



According to the statistics published by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, over 3 million people are affected by anemia every year and this number is expected to increase over the forecast period. This showcases the need for erythropoietin-stimulating agents in the coming years.



Introduction of novel drugs and their cheaper biosimilar formulations with enhanced efficacy and cost-effectiveness is also expected to serve this industry with lucrative opportunities. For instance, development of numerous biosimilars in the European market is expected to gain traction and increase their usage rates, owing to associated benefits such as less time required for approval, cost-efficiency, and enhanced therapeutic effect.



Companies are involved in extensive R&D initiatives for development of innovative molecules and discovering new therapeutic areas for existing drugs. For instance, in April 2016, Sandoz received approval from the European Commission for use of its biosimilar Binocrit in nephrology indications, thereby extending the therapeutic area of its product portfolio.



Companies Mentioned



Johnson & Johnson

Celltrion, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Amgen, Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Biocon Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Erythropoietin Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Drug Class, Product, and Application



8 Competitive Landscape



