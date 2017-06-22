VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- BTL GROUP LTD. (TSX VENTURE: BTL) ("BTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dominic McCann has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and has agreed to join its management team. Mr. McCann was a director of SAS Institute where he led the Oil and Gas Business Unit for SAS in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Dominic has a very technology focused sales career with a great deal of exposure to the energy sector having previously worked at Accenture, Dell, Morse Group and mhm Group which was acquired by Deloitte. He will be based in BTL's London office, UK. Mr. McCann will join the management team effective July 3, 2017.

"I am delighted to welcome Dominic to BTL's Board and Management team. He has a very strong back ground in technology, sales and the energy sector and will be a huge asset to the Company, propelling us to achieve our goals as set out in our 2017 roadmap. I very much look forward to working with him going forward," said Guy Halford-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer.

In order to facilitate Dominic's appointment to the Board of Directors, Mike Sutton has agreed to step down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Company has also received notice from its Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Jackson Warren, of his intention to leave the Company having successfully built a number of startup businesses and now wishing to take some time away from the corporate world.

Guy Halford-Thompson continued, "Both Mike and Jackson have greatly assisted in growing BTL to where it is today and we are very grateful for their support and professionalism, helping to create great value for BTL and our shareholders. We thank them for all their hard work and wish them the very best in their future endeavors."

Mr. Warren will remain with the Company for a period of three months to facilitate the implementation of an orderly succession and further details in this regard will be announced by the Company in due course.

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Sutton and Mr. Warren for their contributions to the Company and wish them both well in their future pursuits.

Mr. McCann's appointments with BTL are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Also, the Company announces the grant of incentive stock options to Mr. McCann to acquire a total of 150,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $4.30 per share, such options to vest as to one-half on June 22, 2018 and one-half on June 22, 2019. The options expire five years from the date of grant.

ABOUT BTL GROUP LTD. AND INTERBIT

Operating from both Canada and the UK, BTL is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary private blockchain. Via the Interbit platform, BTL can help companies greatly reduce risks and costs by securely streamlining existing IT infrastructures. To date, BTL has successfully demonstrated how Interbit can innovate system processes for leading companies in the finance, energy and gaming sectors.

Interbit is a fast, encrypted and scalable multi-chain technology platform. Via its suite of APIs and smart contracts, Interbit allows businesses from across the world to improve efficiency in trading and operations, accelerate development of internal systems, and embrace new revenue generating opportunities, while providing the high levels of security, resilience and auditability required in regulated enterprise environments.

With offices in Vancouver and Canary Wharf in London, BTL is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem, partnering with and enabling enterprises on Interbit in order to improve their existing IT systems.

