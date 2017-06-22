TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, is exhibiting at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials: Medical Devices 2017 in Santa Clara, California, June 27-28, 2017. Axiom encourages attendees to join the team for a conversation over coffee at Booth 06.

This year's event brings together medical device companies of all sizes, and features an agenda focused on the most pressing topics within the industry from outsourcing strategy and vendor management, to protocol requirements and predictive analytics.

Team members representing Axiom at the event include Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement, Patrick Kozacik, Business Analyst, and Martin Zielinski, Business Development Coordinator. Attendees are invited to connect with the team to learn more about Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite and the unified modules ePro/Patient Portal, Inventory Management and Safety Management.

"Our team is looking forward to speaking with attendees and sharing information about how our award winning Fusion eClinical Suite helps organizations manage their clinical trials more effectively and efficiently. Being 'Truly Unified' makes our product offering unique in the industry, and we are always passionate about sharing what that really means and how that benefits our clients, short and long term. By delivering a connected hub, Fusion empowers sponsors to successfully manage every aspect of their study from a single log-on. Included in the connected hub are EDC, DM, IWRS, Inventory Management, Payment Tracking, and other significant components," said Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

"Because device trials are often shorter in duration, access to detailed study metrics and the ability to tightly manage inventory are important elements of the study. Fusion eClinical Suite's integrated inventory management module allows our clients to take advantage of predictive re-supply and device accountability, ensuring that sites are prepared each time a potential subject is identified. Axiom's device clients appreciate that they can move their studies forward without compromising, what Fusion offers is both ease-of-use and a pricing structure that fits within their budgets," expressed Heather Williams, Senior Director of Client Engagement.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

