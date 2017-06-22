Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Diagnostic Catheters Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 2023" report to their offering.

The global diagnostics catheters market is estimated to grow with approx. 7.3% CAGR during the year 2016 2023.

The key driver increasing the growth of the global diagnostic catheters market is technological innovation, growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, and increase in number of diagnostic and imaging centers. However, lack of professionals in the diagnostic and imaging procedure, reuse of disposable diagnostic catheters and growth of diagnostic catheters in the developing countries such as India, China, etc., are hampering the growth of the diagnostic catheters market.

The global diagnostics catheters market is segmented on the basis of type, application area and end-user. On the basis of type of diagnostics catheters market is sub segmented into imaging and non-imaging diagnostic catheters. The imaging catheters product segment is anticipated to share the largest size of the diagnostic catheters market. Based on the application, the diagnostics catheters market is sub divided into cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, neurology and other. On the basis of end-users, the diagnostics catheters market is sub-segmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

C. R. Bard Inc. (United States)

Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.)

Cardiomac India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)

Johnson Johnson (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Trimble Navigation (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Global Diagnostics Catheters Market By Region

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6pxl2p/global_diagnostic.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622006121/en/

