PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- MK Automotive, Inc. (OTC PINK: MKAU), a live video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) service and original content incubator, announced today that it has begun to implement a "slow-build" social media marketing campaign for Clikia's video streaming products. With its strong belief that "cord-cutting" can no longer be considered anything except where the future of video delivery lies, the company has designed its campaign to expand as more and more channel enhancements are made by Clikia over the next several months.

MKAU's CEO, David Loflin, highlighted the importance of a well thought out, well executed social media marketing component. "Reaching the streamers is job one for us, so a well-planned and effectively implemented social media marketing strategy is imperative," Mr. Loflin stated. "It is incumbent upon us to find the streamers and tell them that our video streaming service is exactly what they want -- and what they don't want: the hundreds of unwanted channels foisted on customers by cable TV providers. We believe our social media strategy will be extremely effective in attracting the millions of cord-cutters."

About Clikia

Clikia is a content delivery company within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is "Over-the-top"

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

Contact:

MK Automotive, Inc.

Investor Relations

investor@clikiacorp.com



