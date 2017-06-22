TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PX)(OTC PINK: PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 200,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company, which options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. Subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options have a term of five years and will expire on June 16, 2022.

