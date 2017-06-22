Global Market for Selected Health Self-Monitoring Technologies Report 2017: Platforms, Peripherals & Software Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report includes an overview the global markets and technologies for health self-monitoring. It provides analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022. Existing health self-monitoring technologies, as well as technologies that are under development are also included. As well as analysis of major drivers and constraints that will influence the future development of the self-monitoring market, projections of the market for major health self-monitoring technology platforms, devices, and software and descriptions and evaluations of different vendors' business models.

Report Scope



The present report focuses specifically on technologies that enable the individual to monitor his or her own health. Third-party monitoring technologies thus are specifically excluded, except to the extent that the individual being monitored has direct access to the data, in a form useful for self-monitoring. Apps that extract data from an individual's EHR and format and display those data on the individual's self-monitoring device are covered in the report, but not EHRs per se.



Additional, unique topics covered in this report include:



Self-tracking's usability by target groups, such as seniors.

Vendor business models (e.g., Many self-tracking apps are free. How are vendors going to make money in this market?).

Structural impacts on the healthcare industry.



The study includes these major elements:



Executive summary.

Overview (definitions, enabling technologies, market segmentation).

Market environment (demographic, economic, epidemiological, legal/ regulator, healthcare industry).

Major health self-monitoring platforms.

Health self-monitoring hubs.

Peripherals.

Software.

Company profiles.

Patent analysis.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background



4: Market Environment



5: Health Self-monitoring Platforms



6: Health Self- monitoring Peripherals



7: Health Self-monitoring Software Applications



8: Patent Review/ New Developments



9: Company Profiles



