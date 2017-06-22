SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions will be exhibiting at Sensors Expo and Conference in San Jose, California.

Booth Demonstration

When: Wednesday, June 28 - Thursday, June 29

Where: Booth 1230 at San Jose McEnery Convention Center

What: QuickLogic will demonstrate always-on always listening, wake-on voice recognition (including Sensory "TrulyHandsfree™ Voice demo") utilizing the QuickLogic EOS™ S3 ultra-low power sensor processing platform.

For more information about the conference, please visit www.sensorsexpo.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation and EOS is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

