

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $75.28 million, or $0.53 per share. This was down from $122.62 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.74 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $75.28 Mln. vs. $122.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX