ECO SCIENCE SOLUTIONS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Eco Science Solutions, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Eco Science Solutions, Inc. ("Eco Science" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: ESSI) of the July 24, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Eco Science stock or options between May 1, 2017 and May 19, 2017 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/ESSI. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail torgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased Eco Science securities between May 1, 2017 and May 19, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, STIRES v. ECO SCIENCE SOLUTIONS, INC. et al, No. 17-cv-03707 was filed on May 24, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws. Specifically, on May 19, 2017, the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced a temporary suspension of trading Eco Science Solutions securities "because of concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information" relating to the Company's proposed acquisition of Ga-Du Bank, Inc.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Eco Science's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP