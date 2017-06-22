CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- Tamarack Valley Energy ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) announces that at its annual general meeting of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of Tamarack held on June 22, 2017 (the "Meeting"), the following nine director nominees were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with the Company's articles or by-laws:

Name Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%) ------------------------ ------------------------- ------------------------- Brian Schmidt 122,122,619 (99.95%) 61,948 (0.05%) David R. MacKenzie 122,071,931 (99.91%) 112,636 (0.09%) Floyd Price 122,068,794 (99.91%) 115,773 (0.09%) Dean Setoguchi 122,065,460 (99.90%) 119,107 (0.10%) Jeffrey Boyce 116,997,109 (95.75%) 5,187,458 (4.27%) Noralee Bradley 117,043,295 (95.79%) 5,141,272 (4.21%) John Leach 122,071,806 (99.91%) 112,761 (0.09%) Ian Currie 121,432,201 (99.38%) 752,366 (0.62%) Robert Spitzer 122,070,683 (99.91%) 113,884 (0.09%)

At the Meeting, Shareholders also approved an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of Tamarack.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to long-term growth and the identification, evaluation and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Tamarack's strategic direction is focused on two key principles - targeting repeatable and relatively predictable plays that provide long-life reserves, and using a rigorous, proven modeling process to carefully manage risk and identify opportunities. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily in the Cardium and Viking fairways in Alberta that are economic over a range of oil and natural gas prices. With this type of portfolio and an experienced and committed management team, Tamarack intends to continue delivering on its strategy to maximize shareholder returns while managing its balance sheet.

