Technavio's latest report on the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is a concentrated market with the presence of many small and large vendors. The market is currently witnessing the loss of patents on major blockbuster drugs such as Enbrel, REMICADE, and HUMIRA. This has led to the entry of biosimilars into the market. A biosimilar is a genetically engineered large protein molecule that is derived from living cells or made synthetically using deoxyribose nucleic acid (DNA) recombinant technology. It is highly similar to their reference or original biologic molecule in terms of efficacy and safety.

The top three emerging trends driving the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics marketaccording to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs

"Cytokines are proteins produced by immune cells. These protein molecules facilitate communication between cells and play a pivotal role in cell development and differentiation, including regulation of immune response. A large number of mammalian cytokines mediate their action by activating the JAK or signal transducers and activators of transcription pathway," says Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on cardiovascular and metabolic disorders

The JAK/STAT signaling pathway consists of a cell receptor, a JAK enzyme, two signaling transducers, and activator of transducer protein. Inhibition of this pathway causes a decrease in the level of immune response. Therefore, there has been an increased interest in developing drugs targeting JAK/STAT pathway for the treatment of various inflammatory non-malignancy diseases such as IBD and RA.

Increasing strategic alliances by vendors

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is currently witnessing increasing acquisition of anti-inflammatory products by major vendors to expand their business. For instance, in June 2016, Pfizer acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals. The acquisition gave Pfizer the commercial rights for Anacor Pharmaceuticals' crisaborole, a non-steroidal topical PDE-4 inhibitor with anti-inflammatory properties, which was approved by the US FDA in December 2016 under the trade name, Eucrisa.

"In April 2015, Pfizer acquired a minority equity interest in AM-Pharma, a Dutch biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of recAP for IMID and secured an exclusive right to acquire the remaining equity in the company," adds Sapna.

Advent of biosimilars

The introduction of target biological products has revolutionized the management of various IMIDs such as RA, psoriasis, and IBD. After the treatment with biological therapies, many patients experienced improvement in the symptoms of their disease and enhanced productivity in their work life and personal life.

The high cost of biological drugs, in turn, increases the financial burden on the healthcare system and demands reimbursement for these drugs. Due to ineffective reimbursement policy in the developing countries such as India, China, Pakistan, and the Philippines, the lack of patient access to these drugs remains a major concern.

