TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
| 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|TechnipFMC plc
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the
|
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
| 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
|
First Eagle Global Fund, c/o First Eagle
| 4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
| 5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:
|June 21, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|June 22, 2017
| 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:
|Above 3%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/type of
shares
| Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Number
of
Shares
| Number
of
Voting
Rights
| Number
of shares
| Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|Common Shares
|Below 3%
|Below 3%
|14,297,511
|14,297,511
|3.06
|GB00BDSFG982
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Type of financial
instrument
| Expiration
date
| Exercise/
Conversion Period
| Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
| % of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Type of financial
instrument
|
Exercise
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|14,297,511
|3.06
| 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|
First Eagle Global Fund is the direct holder of the shares. First Eagle Investment Management,
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
| 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
| 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|
13. Additional information:
|
First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is a
|14. Contact name:
|David O'Connor, General Counsel
|15. Contact telephone number:
|001-212-698-3173
