TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii TechnipFMC plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the

acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying

financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: First Eagle Global Fund, c/o First Eagle

Investment Management, LLC

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: June 21, 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: June 22, 2017