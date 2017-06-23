Organizations have started adopting cost modeling in their day to day activities to make strategic decisions based on accurate insights. Cost modeling tools take into consideration material costs, labor costs, facility and maintenance costs, production costs and profit margin, and deliver precise and high-quality decisions.

Procurement market intelligence firm SpendEdgerecently examined the advantages and challenges of cost modeling in its blog titled, 'Cost Modeling Enables Strategic Decision Making in The Organization

According to SpendEdge, "By adopting cost modeling in operations, a company can achieve cost optimization and production efficiency. The process helps in new product development, benchmarking operations to achieve efficiency, identifying the manufacturing costs incurred by the suppliers and devising a product pricing strategy."

During the new product development stage, cost modelling helps production managers to understand the impact of various costs on the final product. It also helps procurement managers to determine the true cost of manufacturing a component or part, compare it with the supplier's quoted price and further negotiate with them to get the best possible price. It also helps in budget planning, allocation and planning for future as well.

The concept of cost modeling is beneficial for both small and medium sized manufacturing businesses. It also helps organizations to devise cost reduction strategies, analyze whether a component is overpriced. This helps to negotiate with the supplier, to achieve the best price from the market.

