

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see preliminary June results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. The PMI had a score of 53.1 in May.



Singapore will release May numbers for consumer prices and industrial production. In April, inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year, while output added 0.1 percent on month and 6.7 percent on year.



Also, the markets in Indonesia are closed through June 28 in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX