Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently completed a social media listening assessment for a leading European telecommunications company. The goal of the study was to help the client leverage sentiment analysis around the topics of interest for their customers as the social media monitoring tools they were using could not be customized.

With competition reaching a new level in the telecom industry, it has become critical for telecom companies to differentiate themselves from their competitors and stay ahead of the market trends. This can be achieved by adopting strong social media on the digital platform.

According to Quantzig's social media analytics experts, "Social listening or social monitoring is a great tool for telecom and media companies to learn more about their customers' perspective about their brand, products or services on social media channels. An effective social listening strategy leverages sentiment analysis around the topics of interest for their customers." In addition, these tools will also help track competitors' product announcements, marketing strategies, and industry trends.

Quantzig's latest social listening assessment offers a deep dive into the analytics of telecom and media companies' social media efforts to identify the topic of interest, influencers, and improve customer engagement.

This study provides insights such as:

Insights into positive and negative sentiments, how well users were regarded within the company community and other social networks and helped discover clusters of people with similar needs and behavioral patterns

Dashboards for sentiment analysis, network graphs and topics of interest for real-time insights on customer engagement, influencers, and products and services

Topics of interest for users based on volume and frequency of comments to determine next steps and resolve issues with respect to services

Clustering techniques to identify groups of users with similar traits

