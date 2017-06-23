TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp.'s (TSX: GCM) Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders was held on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Item Description of matter Outcome Voted Voted (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Fixing the number of directors at Approved 4,014,220 For 97.15% nine. 117,936 Against 2.85% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected: ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Miguel de la Campa Approved 4,083,572 For 98.82% 48,584 Withheld 1.18% ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Serafino Iacono Approved 4,076,908 For 98.66% 55,248 Withheld 1.34% ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Mark Ashcroft Approved 3,917,231 For 94.80% 214,925 5.20% Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Edward Couch Approved 4,008,892 For 97.02% 123,264 2.98% Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Ian Mann Approved 4,008,903 For 97.02% 123,253 2.98% Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres Approved 3,924,877 For 94.98% 207,279 5.02% Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Metcalfe Approved 3,924,877 For 94.98% 207,279 5.02% Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Jaime Perez Branger Approved 4,009,076 For 97.02% 123,080 2.98% Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Mark Wellings Approved 3,931,548 For 95.15% 200,608 4.85% Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors Approved 5,032,930 For 99.62% of the Corporation at a 19,173 Withheld 0.38% remuneration to be fixed by the directors. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Reapproval of the Stock Option Approved 3,818,536 For 92.41% Plan of the Corporation which 313,656 Against 7.59 % fixes the maximum aggregate number of shares reserved for issuance under the plan at 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2020 Debentures Redemption Record Date

As announced on June 13, 2017, the Company will complete a partial redemption at par on July 31, 2017 of an aggregate principal amount of US$3,000,000 of the 2020 Debentures outstanding, applied on a pro-rata basis. The Company confirms the record date for the partial redemption has been set as July 27, 2017 and the 2020 Debentures will commence trading on the TSX on a post-redemption basis as of the opening of business on July 25, 2017.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing its expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated partial redemption of 2020 Debentures. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gran Colombia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 30, 2017, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Gran Colombia disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com