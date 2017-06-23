Marcus Hiles - Delivering Luxury Rentals to Texans

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2017 / Residents seeking "The Best Place in the City" to live can count on Marcus Hiles and his company Western Rim Property Services for affordable luxury rental communities in Texas. These homes offer a higher quality of life with signature amenities to enhance the apartment lifestyle. Beautiful settings and lavish features entice renters to look beyond the basics for long-term housing.





Enriching the lives of both young professionals and families, these premier estates provide features outside of the residences themselves to appeal to the tenants, depending on which location they select. A resort-style swimming pool comes complete with a tanning deck while a gourmet summer kitchen provides the ideal environment to entertain. Outdoor Wi-Fi lounges offer additional space while the social clubroom features HDTV entertainment to enjoy alone or with friends. Reserved covered parking and limited access gates increase safety while a 24-hour emergency maintenance service ensures a resident continues to enjoy all the property affords. Caring for the entire family includes providing pet-friendly estates while community events allow neighbors to get to know each other closer.

Nearby amenities vary by location, but Hiles' complexes are often within easy access of golf courses, nature trails and numerous city conveniences. Spectacular scenery delivers a beautiful backdrop to the apartments with waterways, rolling hills and lush trees creating a relaxing setting. Providing numerous features on-site, residents of these luxury complexes do not have to leave home unless they want to. They have the opportunity to work out with a first-class fitness trainer in a state-of-the-art facility and then enjoy a latte from an on-site Starbucks. The units themselves are designed with elegance and versatility in mind. Crown moldiing, designer kitchen cabinets and elevator access ensure ultimate comfort and convenience for every tenant. Managing and owning over 15,000 units with more in development, Marcus Hiles shows concern for the local environment in every design, incorporating programmable thermostats, energy-efficient roofing, insulation, and windows and other environmentally friendly features into each new development.

The move towards renting over home ownership for countless Millennials and other generations has increased the need for high-quality homes. Many of these residents see units as a long-term solution rather than temporary living. According to the National Multi-Housing Council, 14 percent of the population in Texas are renters with that number expected to grow. In large cities, the percentage is often much higher. Approximately 41 percent of the population in Houston are renters, while the number in Austin is 35 percent with San Antonio at 24 percent. As Marcus Hiles states, "The American dream is now not owning a home but renting an apartment." The goal for Hiles and his company is to create these homes in the best locations and near the top schools with the finest amenities within the complex and surrounding it.

Marcus Hiles came from humble beginnings as the son of an inner-city minister. He received a B.A. from Rice University and founded Western Rim Properties in 1990. Today, the company is a well-recognized business named as a 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 National Resident Satisfaction Award Winner by Satisfacts, an authority on resident surveys, retention, and satisfaction in the industry. Hiles gives back to the community by supporting schools, children's hospitals and low-income meal programs along with other local, national and international charities.

