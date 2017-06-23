LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - June 22, 2017) - ZYTO (OTC PINK: ZYTO) (OTC PINK: KAEN) announced today that it is changing the schedule of its annual shareholder's meeting. For the past number of years, ZYTO has held its annual shareholder's meeting on July 1. In 2017 July first falls on a Saturday and in 2018 falls on a Sunday.

Due to the weekend conflict, ZYTO has determined to change the date of its annual shareholder's meeting to be the first Wednesday in October in 2017 and going forward in subsequent years. This and subsequent meetings will be held at 12:00 p.m. M.S.T.

ZYTO President Kami Howard stated, "We always look forward to meeting with our shareholders and wouldn't want to ask them to come to a meeting on a Saturday or Sunday."

The meeting will be held at ZYTO's new offices at 1172 West 700 North, Suite 300, Lindon, UT 84042.

About ZYTO

ZYTO is a technology company founded in 2004 by Dr. Vaughn R Cook. The company provides biocommunication hardware and software with wellness and lifestyle applications that include obtaining and analyzing galvanic skin response data from the human body to assist in making better decisions.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by ZYTO's marketing partners, ZYTO product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for ZYTO's stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. ZYTO disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.

Any questions about the scheduling change or the annual shareholder's meeting in general should be directed to:

Adam Ford

ZYTO General Counsel

aford@ZYTO.com