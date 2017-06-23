VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 -- First Mining Finance Corp. (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) ("First Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2017.

A total of 185,745,929 common shares of First Mining were represented at the meeting, being 34.14% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Our shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting and the election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy as follows:

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Keith Neumeyer 71,946,236 93.19 5,260,495 6.81 Michel Bouchard 75,871,706 98.27 1,335,025 1.73 Christopher Osterman 76,009,745 98.25 1,353,236 1.75 Raymond Polman 71,892,941 93.12 5,313,790 6.88 David Shaw 72,032,278 93.30 5,174,453 6.70

The Company also reports that the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditor for the Company and the confirmation of the Company's stock option plan were both approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") as of market open today.

Keith Neumeyer, Chairman of First Mining, stated, "We are pleased with the shareholder participation we received at this year's AGM, and we are very excited about the Company's graduation to the TSX. Listing on the TSX, which is the stock exchange for Canada's largest publicly traded companies, is an important milestone for First Mining. As the TSX is one of the most recognized global trading platforms serving the senior equity markets, First Mining will benefit from enhanced visibility and increased access to international capital markets and a diverse investor base. While the TSX Venture Exchange has served us well, this graduation was the next natural step for First Mining."

