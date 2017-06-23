

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Friday with a seven-month low manufacturing PMI score of 52.0.



That's down from 53.1 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output posted its slowest growth in nine months, although exports expanded and job creation was sustained.



Stocks of purchases, stocks of finished goods and backlogs of work all swung to contraction.



