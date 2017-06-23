

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last nine trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,145-point plateau, and it's expected to see a narrow trading range again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat following mixed economic data and a mild bounce in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following a mixed performance from the properties and gains from the financials and resource stocks.



For the day, the index slipped 8.76 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,147.45 after trading between 3,146.64 and 3,186.98. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 24.35 points or 1.29 percent to end at 1,862.84.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 0.86 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 0.99 percent, Bank of China collected 0.83 percent, Vanke surged 3.99 percent, Gemdale eased 0.09 percent, PetroChina added 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.51 percent and Zijin Mining gained 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street provides little guidance as stocks saw modest strength on Thursday but gave it back late in the day to end almost unchanged.



The NASDAQ added 2.73 points or 0.1 percent to 6,236.69, while the Dow shed 12.74 points or 0.1 percent to 21,397.29 and the S&P 500 fell 1.11 points or 0.1 percent to 2,434.50.



Early in the day, stocks gained after the release of details of the Senate Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. But the pullback reflected uncertainty about the future of the bill after four Republican Senators said they cannot support the plan in its current form.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest uptick in first-time claims for jobless benefits last week. Also, the Conference Board said its index of leading economic indicators rose in line with estimates in May.



Crude oil futures were steady Thursday, rising slightly from 10-month lows in the previous session. August WTI oil climbed 21 cents or 0.5 percent to $42.74/bbl.



