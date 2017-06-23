Prostate Specific Antigen Pipeline Therapeutics Development Review H1 2017 Says a New Research Report at RnRMarketResearch.com

PUNE, India, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

RnRMarketResearch.com added Prostate Specific Antigen (Gamma Seminoprotein or Kallikrein 3 or P 30 Antigen or Semenogelase or KLK3 or EC 3.4.21.77) Pipeline Review H1 2017 research reports that provides comprehensive information on the Prostate Specific Antigentargeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development and molecule type.

Prostate Specific Antigen (Gamma Seminoprotein or Kallikrein 3 or P 30 Antigen or Semenogelase or KLK3 or EC 3.4.21.77) - Pipeline Review, H1 2017 reviews key players involved, targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Prostate Specific Antigen Pipeline is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded by the KLK3 gene. PSA is secreted by the epithelial cells of the prostate gland. It is hydrolyzes semenogelin-1 this leads to the liquefaction of the seminal coagulum.

Companies discussed in this report include: Advaxis Inc, Aeterna Zentaris Inc, Bavarian Nordic A/S, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inspyr Therapeutics Inc, OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Drugs profile discussed in this report include: ADXS-PSA, AEZS-120, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target PSA for Prostate Cancer, Cellular Immunotherapy to Target PSA, PAP, Survivin and hTERT for Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer, G-114, G-115, INO-5150, Monoclonal Antibody 1 to Inhibit PSA for Prostate Cancer, Monoclonl Antibody to Inhibit PSA for Prostate Cancer, Prostatac.

Prostate Specific Antigen (Gamma Seminoprotein or Kallikrein 3 or P 30 Antigen or Semenogelase or KLK3 or EC 3.4.21.77) pipeline Target constitutes close to 12 molecules. Out of which approximately 9 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed and Preclinical stages are 1, 1, 2, 1 and 4 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Phase II stages comprises 3 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology which include indications Prostate Cancer, Metastatic Hormone Refractory (Castration Resistant and Androgen-Independent) Prostate Cancer. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.

Featured News & Press Releases cover by this report include: Jun 07, 2017: OncBioMune Protects ProscaVax Cancer Treatment Technology in Hong Kong. Jun 01, 2017: Protocol Submitted to FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ProscaVax as Immunotherapy for Early-Stage Prostate Cancer. May 03, 2017: OncBioMune Completes Enrollment in Phase 1 Trial of ProscaVax for Prostate Cancer. Apr 19, 2017: Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 2. Combination Trial of PROSTVAC, Ipilimumab and Nivolumab in Patients with Localized Prostate Cancer. Feb 02, 2017: OncBioMune Announces Presentation on ProscaVax at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting. Jan 26, 2017: Latest Clinical Data from OncBioMune Supports Safety and Therapeutic Profile of ProscaVax for Prostate Cancer for Upcoming Phase 2 Clinical Trials. Jan 18, 2017: Departments of Urology and Oncology Approve Protocol for OncBioMune's Phase 2/3 Trial of ProscaVax for Prostate Cancer in Mexico. Jan 10, 2017: OncBioMune Submitting Clinical Trial of World's First Early-Stage Prostate Cancer Vaccine to The Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP) at the National Cancer Institute. Jan 04, 2017: Bavarian Nordic Provides Update on Anticipated Timing of PROSPECT Study.

Prostate cancer- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2023

Prostate cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast-2023 Reports provides an overview of the disease and global market trends of the Indication for the seven major markets ie: United States, EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. The Report covers the therapeutics market revenue; average cost of therapy, treatment practice and Prostate cancer forecasted market share for ten years to 2023 segmented by seven major markets. In addition, the report also includes global forecast of epidemiology of Prostate cancer till 2023.

