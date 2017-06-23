SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/22/17 --

Lufthansa Cargo & Swiss WorldCargo, United Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo recognized for excellence in transporting temperature-sensitive life sciences products

DHL continues to enhance its own Thermonet temperature-controlled air freight service with now over 100 network stations and additional IATA CEIV certification

DHL, the world's leading logistics and shipping provider, has named Lufthansa Cargo & Swiss WorldCargo, United Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo as the recipients of this year's Carrier Award for Reliability and Excellence. Inaugurated in 2016, the DHL CARE Awards acknowledge air freight providers whose services set the industry standard for the transport of temperature-sensitive life sciences products. The DHL CARE Awards were presented at the 17th DHL Global Life Sciences and Healthcare Conference in Singapore this week, where close to 400 life sciences and healthcare leaders met to discuss major supply chain trends affecting the industry.

"Today's consumers demand much faster and more flexible delivery of medications, medical devices and other life sciences products than ever before," said Scott Allison, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, at DHL. "With the online pharmaceutical market set to grow to US$128 billion by 2023(1), the pressure is on air cargo carriers to provide temperature-controlled air services with the high levels of speed, shipment quality and real-time visibility needed to cope with the sheer velocity of demand. The DHL CARE Awards act as a yardstick by which DHL can select the carriers most aligned with its customers' increasingly stringent needs for delivering healthcare to the world with shipment integrity, accuracy and compliance."

This year's DHL CARE Award winners were chosen from a pool of carriers according to criteria including shipment quality, ground handling expertise and innovation in both technology and process. The award recipients all demonstrated extremely high levels of shipment performance, combined with a variety of factors including rigorous certification and bold infrastructural investments.

"Since the first DHL CARE Awards hosted last year, we have seen a significant trend amongst carriers towards higher levels of certification, innovative commercial agreements with packaging and data-tracking partners, and bespoke infrastructure for pharmaceutical goods," said David Bang, Global Head, DHL Temperature Management Solutions; and CEO, LifeConEx, DHL Global Forwarding. "In the past 12 months, DHL's own Thermonet temperature-controlled service has expanded to include 100 stations certified by Good Distribution Practices standards, with 30 of those stations also obtaining IATA CEIV Pharma Certification. We have continued to invest in new technologies within the LifeTrack ecosystem, such as Big Data Analytics, IoT, and Risk Intelligence Engine, for proactive monitoring and intervention of time and temperature-sensitive medicinal products. Our work with the world's top air carriers ensures that hospitals, distributors and patients receive products they can trust with their lives, and these awards highlight the logistics industry's continuing efforts to raise the bar in this literally vital industry."

Within the Life Sciences and Healthcare sector, DHL focuses on delivering healthcare to the world by providing logistics services for pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturers, as well as clinical trials and research organizations, wholesale and distributors, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

DHL serves customers globally through its 4,900 sector-dedicated employees, including 150 pharmacists. For freight needs, DHL Global Forwarding offers an air and ocean freight network spanning more than 150 countries and 100 life sciences-certified stations. This includes the DHL Air Thermonet network and hubs strategically located in Panama, Istanbul, Dubai, and Singapore. For warehousing and distribution needs, DHL Supply Chain has 160+ GDP-qualified warehouses in 43 countries with over 1.9 million square meters of space, 20+ clinical trials depots and 15+ GMP-certified sites. For parcels and express deliveries, DHL Express provides a time-definite international (TDI) express network covering more than 220 countries and territories and life sciences-qualified DHL Medical Express services in 70+ countries.

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.

