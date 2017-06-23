Kreata Global: Bayara Organized an Iftar With a Social Twist

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bayara organized a special iftar at The Oberoi, Dubai, where recipes of the dishes on the buffet menu were crowdsourced from their social media fans.

To celebrate the spirit of Ramadan, Bayara organized a special iftar on June 21, 2017 at The Oberoi Dubai. Unlike other iftars in the city, this was different - it was a social iftar, where the recipes of the dishes for the evening were crowdsourced from Bayara's social media fans. The invite only event was a huge success, with an array of delicious dishes and moments of togetherness.

This unique iftar concept took place for the first time at Nine7One restaurant at The Oberoi Dubai. Fans and their families graced the iftar along with the management of Bayara and media personalities. Jean-Marc Lourau, CEO of Bayara congratulated the winners whose dishes were featured at the buffet and also shared the progress that Bayara has made over the last 25 years that they have been in the market.

The entire environment was friendly and warm with the families of Bayara's fans interacting with each other and appreciating each other's culinary masterpieces.

At the end of the event Bayara's Head of Marketing, Sylvain Joyau commented, "As a brand we have always focused on connecting with our fans and giving them the best. Driven by this passion, we came up with the idea of Social Iftar, an online-offline activity that helped us have a more intimate relationship with our customers. The event was a huge success only because of our fans and we would like to thank them for their support and love."

With a legacy of 25 years in the region, Bayara has been able to successfully build on the expertise and heritage of Gyma Food Industries, in manufacturing and distributing FMCG products across the Middle East and North Africa region. Bayara is looking forward to have many more social events for its fans in the near future to make it a brand that is Full of Life.