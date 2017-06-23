

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound rose to 2-day highs of 1.2705 against the U.S. dollar and 141.45 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2683 and 141.18, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 0.8786 and 1.2332 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8792 and 1.2324, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.29 against the greenback, 143.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.25 against the franc.



