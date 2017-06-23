

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economic growth eased as initially estimated in the three months ended March, latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.6 percent climb in the fourth quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on May 16.



Moreover, GDP has been growing 12 quarters consecutively.



In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 0.7 percent, which was revised down slightly from 0.8 percent.



During the March quarter, the picture of the economy remained the same. The growth was mainly driven by investments.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 3.2 percent in the first quarter from 2.4 percent in the previous quarter. The preliminary estimate for the first quarter was 3.4 percent.



