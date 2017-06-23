

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to nearly a 3-week low of 114.71 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day low of 141.45 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.55 and 141.18, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 124.29 and 111.43 from yesterday's closing quotes of 124.12 and 111.30, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 116.00 against the franc, 144.00 against the pound, 126.00 against the euro and 113.00 against the greenback.



