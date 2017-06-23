NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN.

GenSight Biologics (Paris: SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), ("GenSight Biologics" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel gene therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system, has today announced a capital increase whose gross proceeds amount to €22.5 million, reserved to a category of persons.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Oddo BHF acted as Joint Bookrunners, and Chardan acted as financial advisor.

The operation, announced on June 22, 2017 was oversubscribed and allowed the Company to upsize the offering to €22.5 million at a price of €6.00 per share (including issue premium). This price represents a discount of 5.4% to the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares over the last 3 trading days before pricing (i.e. June 20 to June 22, 2017 inclusive) and a discount of 2.4% to the closing price of June 22, 2017.

Leading US and European institutional investors specialized in healthcare and biotechnology participated in the capital increase, further strengthening of the Company's shareholding structure.

The funds raised will be allocated to prepare the launch of GS010 in Europe and the United States, especially marketing and market access, and the establishment of a marketing infrastructure.

Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer of GenSight, stated: "We are delighted with the success of this placement, which will not only allow us to prepare actively for the market launch of our product candidate GS010, but will also strengthen and diversify our shareholding structure, with the arrival of leading specialist institutional investors from both the United States and Europe."

Key characteristics of the offering

The capital increase was conducted by means of a private placement reserved to a category of persons via an accelerated book-build offering announced on June 22, 2017.

3,750,000 new shares, par value €0.025 each, have been issued to qualified institutional investors in the United States and Europe falling into the category of investors satisfying certain predetermined characteristics. The order book was oversubscribed, based on strong demand from new and existing institutional investors, specialized in healthcare and biotechnology. The majority of the new shares were allocated to US investors.

3,750,000 new shares, representing approximately 19% of the issued share capital of the Company (on a non-diluted basis prior to the share capital increase), were issued today by a decision of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to the 22nd resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 31, 2017 and in accordance with articles L. 225-138 of the French Commercial code (code de commerce).The capital increase was reserved to the categories of investors satisfying specific requirements as defined in the abovementioned 22nd resolution.

Following the settlement and delivery of the new shares, the Company's share capital will be €588,356, consisting of 23,534,253 shares, par value of €0.025 each.

On an illustrative basis, a shareholder holding 1% of GenSight Biologics' share capital before the offering will henceforth hold a stake of 0.84%.

Issue proceeds

The net proceeds will strengthen the cash position of the Company which amounted to €48.8 million on March 31, 2017, and enhance the Company's financial visibility until Q1 2019.

Admission to listing of the new shares

The new shares will carry dividend rights as from their issue date and be immediately fungible in all respects with the Company's existing shares. They are expected to be admitted to trading under the same code as the existing shares (ISIN FR0013183985) on June 27, 2017 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

A listing prospectus, incorporating the 2016 registration document, registered with the AMF on April 28, 2017 under number R.17-036, which is available free of charge on the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com) and/or the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org), together with a Securities Note, containing a summary of the prospectus in French and in English, will be submitted to the AMF, with a view to receiving its approval on or about June 23, 2017.

Company's standstill agreement and lock-up provisions of the members of the executive committee and directors of the Company

GenSight Biologics has entered into a lock-up agreement ending 90 calendar days after the pricing date of the offering, subject to customary exceptions.

Members of the executive committee, directors and officers of the Company have also entered into lock-up agreements with a similar lock-up period after the pricing date of the offering with respect to the Company's shares that they hold.

Company's shareholding structure following the capital increase

Shareholders Shareholding (on a non-diluted basis) Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights 5% Shareholders: Novartis Pharma AG 3,521,774 14.96% Versant (via Venture Capital IV Side Fund IV) 3,280,381 13.94% Abingworth Bioventures VI 3,139,973 13.34% Fidelity Management Research Company 1,860,895

7.91% Bpifrance Participations 2,000,000 8.50% Vitavest S.à.r.l 1,339,706 5.69% Bpifrance Investissement 975,666 4.15% Director and Executive Officer 355,682 1.51% Employee Shareholding 61,680 0.26% Other Shareholders (total) 6,998,496 29.74% TOTAL 23,534,253 100,00%

Risk factors

A listing prospectus, incorporating the 2016 registration document, registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on April 28, 2017, under number R.17-036, together with a Securities Note, containing a summary of the prospectus in French and in English, will be submitted to the AMF, with a view to receiving its approval. Attention is drawn to the risk factors related to the capital increase presented in Section 2 of the Securities Note and to risk factors related to the Company and its activities presented in Chapter 4 of its 2016 registration document. These documents are available free of charge from the Company website (www.gensight-biologics.com) and/or website of the Autorité des marches financiers (www.amf-france.org).

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive or a public offering.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. (GenSight Biologics) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics for retinitis pigmentosa, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible low vision and legal blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

