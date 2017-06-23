

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that it will present new post-hoc analyses from the OCREVUSTM (ocrelizumab) Phase III clinical trial program in people with relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis RMS and PPMS) at the 3rd Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) from June 24 to June 27 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.



Genentech noted that new data at EAN Show Ocrevus (Ocrelizumab) significantly reduced multiple measures of disease progression in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis.



In RMS, OCREVUS significantly increased the proportion of patients maintaining NEPAD by 82 percent compared with Rebif (interferon beta-1a) at 96 weeks in a pooled exploratory analysis of the Phase III OPERA I and II studies. In PPMS patients, OCREVUS more than tripled the proportion of those who maintained NEPAD compared with placebo at 120 weeks in an exploratory analysis of the Phase III ORATORIO study.



Genentech noted that the most common side effects associated with OCREVUS in all Phase III studies were infusion reactions and upper respiratory tract infections, which were mostly mild to moderate in severity.



