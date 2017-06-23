LEO Pharma Appoints Chris Posner to Lead US Business

BALLERUP, Denmark, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LEO Pharma today announced that it appointed Chris Posner Executive Vice President Region US and President & CEO, LEO Pharma, Inc. From July 15, 2017, he will be responsible for the US business of LEO Pharma, a global healthcare company dedicated to helping people achieve healthy skin.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130221/595427 )



"Chris Posner brings extensive experience in the US market including biologic medicines and immunology. LEO Pharma is expanding in the United States, both in topical treatments for psoriasis and actinic keratosis and in systemic treatments for dermatologic conditions", said Gitte P. Aabo, President & CEO of LEO Pharma. "We are committed to strengthen our presence in the United States, organically as well as through potential acquisitions. Chris Posner is the right person to accelerate our presence and enable us to help people achieve healthy skin in the United States."

Chris Posner joins LEO Pharma from R-Pharm US, a specialty pharmaceutical start-up focused on oncology and chronic immune diseases, where he has been Head of Worldwide Commercial Operations. He has wide-ranging experience in the pharma industry including biologic medicines and immunology from leading the commercialisation of US and global brands at Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Pfizer, Wyeth, Endo and Merck & Co. Chris Posner earned his MBA from Fuqua School of Business, Duke University and his BA in Economics from Villanova University.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. By offering care solutions to patients in more than 100 countries globally, LEO Pharma supports people in managing their skin conditions. Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, the healthcare company has devoted decades of research and development to delivering products and solutions to people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark and employs around 5,000 people worldwide. Please visit http://www.leo-pharma.com

About LEO Pharma US

LEO Pharma Inc. is a subsidiary of LEO Pharma serving the United States, helping people suffering from skin diseases with treatments for psoriasis, actinic keratosis and atopic dermatitis. It is based in Madison, NJ. It employs 260 people with a turnover of DKK 1,225 million (around US$185m) in 2016.

Please visit http://www.leo-pharma.us

Contact:

Maia Soechting

Tel.: +45-3119-3559

MFDDK@leo-pharma.com

