

23 June 2017



Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)



Exercise of Warrants



Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in Internet of Things, announces that it has issued and allotted 79,234 Ordinary Shares of 0.02 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') pursuant to the exercise of 79,234 share warrants exercisable at 3 pence per share.



Application has been made for the 79,234 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will take place on or around 8am on 28 June 2017 ('Admission').



In accordance with the Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission its issued share capital will consist of 120,230,677 ordinary shares of 0.02 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use these figures as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Enquiries



Tern Plc via Redleaf Al Sisto/Sarah Payne



WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp



Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North



Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 7382 4730 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett/David Ison/Elise Palmer



