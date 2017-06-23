European Hematology Association: Delayed Exposure to Common Infections Causes Acute Leukemia of Childhood

MADRID, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Acute leukemia is the most common cancer in childhood and the incidence is increasing especially in socio economic advanced countries. Infection as a trigger of leukemia development in children has been controversially discussed since decades and leukemia occurrence in time-space cluster supports this hypothesis. However experimental evidence, which proves the connection of exposure to infection and childhood leukemia is rare. We and colleagues have established and characterized two genetically modified mouse models representing classical subtypes of childhood leukemia (Pax5+/- and TEL-AML1). The mice develop acute lymphoblastic leukemia only after exposure to a common infection environment and represent a similar phenotype as compared to acute lymphoblastic leukemia in childhood. This work offers for the first time novel insight into the role of infection in leukemia development and offers novel approaches for leukemia prevention.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524821/EHA_Logo.jpg )



Presenter: Dr Julia Hauer

Affiliation: Clinic for Pediatric Oncology, Haematology and Clinical Immunology, Düsseldorf, Germany

Topic: EXPOSURE TO INFECTION TRIGGERS PAX5 AND ETV6-RUNX1 CHILDHOOD BCP-ALL

Abstract S148 will be presented by Julia Hauer on Friday, June 23 15:45 - 17:00 in Hall A.

About the EHA Annual Congress

Hematology is a specialty that covers everything to do with blood: its origin in the bone marrow, diseases of blood and their treatments. The latest data on research and developments will be presented. The topics range from stem cell physiology and development, to leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma - diagnosis and treatment; red blood cells -, white blood cells- and platelet disorders; thrombosis and bleeding disorders.