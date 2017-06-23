Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held on 22nd June 2017 at 11.00am, at Chandos House, 2 Queen Anne Street, London, W1G 9LQ.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against Withheld Total votes cast No. of votes No. of votes 1. To receive the Annual FinancialReport Ordinary 59,091,559 100.00% 0 0 0 59,091,559 2. To approve the AnnualReport on Remuneration Ordinary 59,077,189 99.98% 14,370 0.02% 0 59,091,559 3. To re-elect Zev Furst as a Director Ordinary 59,077,189 99.98% 14,370 0.02% 0 59,091,559 4. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a Director Ordinary 59,086,559 99.99% 5,000 0.01% 0 59,091,559 5. To re-elect Michel Meeus as a Director Ordinary 59,086,559 99.99% 5,000 0.01% 0 59,091,559 6. To re-elect Guido Michelotti as a Director Ordinary 59,086,559 99.99% 5,000 0.01% 0 59,091,559 7. To re-elect Adelmo Schenato as a Director Ordinary 59,086,559 99.99% 5,000 0.01% 0 59,091,559 8. To re-elect Enrico Testa as a Director Ordinary 59,086,559 99.99% 5,000 0.01% 0 59,091,559 9. To appoint

BDO LLP as auditor Ordinary 59,086,559 99.99% 5,000 0.01% 0 59,091,559 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's fees Ordinary 59,077,189 99.98% 14,370 0.02% 0 59,091,559 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares Ordinary 59,077,189 99.98% 14,370 0.02% 0 59,091,559 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights Special 59,077,189 99.98% 14,370 0.02% 0 59,091,559 13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares Special 59,082,189 99.98% 9,370 0.02% 0 59,091,559 14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on14 clear days' notice Special 59,091,559 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 59,091,559

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Ben Harber

Secretary

23 June 2017