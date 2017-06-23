sprite-preloader
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Result of AGM

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc was held on 22nd June 2017 at 11.00am, at Chandos House, 2 Queen Anne Street, London, W1G 9LQ.

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed. All resolutions were approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy votes received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

ResolutionOrdinary/ SpecialForAgainstWithheldTotal votes cast
No. of votesNo. of votes
1. To receive the Annual FinancialReportOrdinary59,091,559100.00%00059,091,559
2. To approve the AnnualReport on RemunerationOrdinary59,077,18999.98%14,3700.02%059,091,559
3. To re-elect Zev Furst as a DirectorOrdinary59,077,18999.98%14,3700.02%059,091,559
4. To re-elect Gilbert Lehmann as a DirectorOrdinary59,086,55999.99%5,0000.01%059,091,559
5. To re-elect Michel Meeus as a DirectorOrdinary59,086,55999.99%5,0000.01%059,091,559
6. To re-elect Guido Michelotti as a DirectorOrdinary59,086,55999.99%5,0000.01%059,091,559
7. To re-elect Adelmo Schenato as a DirectorOrdinary59,086,55999.99%5,0000.01%059,091,559
8. To re-elect Enrico Testa as a DirectorOrdinary59,086,55999.99%5,0000.01%059,091,559
9. To appoint
BDO LLP as auditor		Ordinary59,086,55999.99%5,0000.01%059,091,559
10. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's feesOrdinary59,077,18999.98%14,3700.02%059,091,559
11. To authorise the Directors to allot sharesOrdinary59,077,18999.98%14,3700.02%059,091,559
12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rightsSpecial59,077,18999.98%14,3700.02%059,091,559
13. To authorise the Company to purchase its own sharesSpecial59,082,18999.98%9,3700.02%059,091,559
14. To authorise calling of a general meeting on14 clear days' noticeSpecial59,091,559100.00%00.00%059,091,559

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

Copies of the resolutions passed as special resolutions at the AGM will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Ben Harber
Secretary
23 June 2017


