PPAM SOLKRAFT Collaborates with Solar Technology Leader to become Sunpreme Channel Partner - Promoting Bifacial PV Panels

Bringing Solar Expertise and Personalized Customer Service to Swedish Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PPAM SOLKRAFT, the Sweden based solar developer and installer, has joined Sunpreme Channel network - a strategic partnership program designed to deliver the most advanced solar products and superior engineering to residential, carports and commercial clients through leading solar installers. Sunpreme carefully selects its strategic channel partners, awarding the distinction only to installers that consistently put Customers First with high quality solutions.

Backed by over 15 years of solar and electrical experience, PPAM SOLKRAFT provides the residential and commercial solar markets with the best and most reliable solar packages while delivering the highest level of customer service. "Our customers trust us to provide technically superior product with compelling value, and know that they can count on years of our experience to deliver results. Sunpreme represents everything we look for in a premier product in Sweden to inspire the customer's enthusiasm and drive customer delight. We have used Sunpreme product (Transparium) in multiple locations in Sweden, and it really shows consistent and superior performance yields over conventional panels," said Andreas Molin, President at PPAM. "We are honored to be recognized by Sunpreme as a Channel Partner after successfully installing at several projects. Their global reputation and high quality standards are an endorsement of PPAM SOLKRAFT commitment to our customers," added Molin.

"The Sweden market is of strategic importance, and we warmly welcome PPAM SOLKRAFT to Sunpreme Channel Partnership. This partnership recognizes their relentless focus on providing high performance solar products, Swedish engineered quality installations, and deliver the superior Sunpreme experience at every step of a customer's solar energy journey. We congratulate them on their commitment to high standards and helping clients reach their energy goal," said Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President for Global Quality & Reliability, System Products and Market Development at Sunpreme. "Sunpremesmart panels are an industry game changeroffering customers with a world class product backed by an industry leading warranty, and superior lifetime yield over conventional panels. This complements a highly compelling product offering that integrates bifacial technology, optimizer, cloud connect, robust reliability and most cost effective solar electricity solution available to their strong customer base," added Bedi.

About PPAM SOLKRAFT

Headquartered in Ljungsbro, Sweden,PPAM SOLKRAFT promotes and installs Sunpreme panels to deliver the mosttechnologically advanced, powerful and beautiful solar panels in the industry. They include 310Wp Bifacial to 510 Wp Bifacial for residential, commercial, specially built sound insulating Smart Bifacial panels for highway and noise Barriers, fall protection railing, solar shields and other multifunctional use. The company offers turn-key solar power plants on the grid or off-grid for any electricity consumer. For more information, please visit www.PPAM.se

About Sunpreme Inc.:

Headquartered in California, US, Sunpreme is a global solar photovoltaic company that designs, develops, and manufactures its innovative bifacial double glass panels utilizing a proprietary Hybrid Cell Technology (HCT), with efficiencies from 21.7% to 23.5%. These panels deliver the best cost performance value and outstanding warranty to clean-tech customers. Sunpreme's Bifacial, Smart optimized panels are among the world's most powerful, with STC outputs ranging from 310 to 510W before the bifacial boost, with superior product reliability and environmental stewardship. Sunpreme was ranked among the top three performers in the entire global PV market, and has won 7 of the top 10 rankings among thin-film PV products. Sunpreme solutions are deployed in 26 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.sunpreme.com or contact Samantha Lam slam@sunpreme.com.