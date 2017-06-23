NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 23, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Lens, a world's first 22.2x zoom designed for APS-C format DSLR cameras. Available in Canon EF and Nikon F mounts, this lens offers an extraordinary equivalent focal-length range of 27-600mm, permitting capture of vast landscapes and distant subjects with equal ease. Also, the 18-400mm boasts a compact, lightweight design that makes it an ideal travel and everyday lens.

Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Lens for Canon EF

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1345955-REG/tamron_afb028c_700_18_400mm_f_3_5_6_3_di_ii.html

To deliver sharp, vivid images throughout the zoom range, the 18-400mm lens incorporates numerous specialized elements throughout the optical design, including Low Dispersion (LD) and aspherical glass. This results in images that are free from various aberrations and distortion. Also, the lens can achieve a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.9 for close-up imaging. For speedy operation, an HLD (High/Low torque modulated Drive) AF system is used for fast, quiet, and accurate focusing. The lens sports Vibration Compensation, as well, minimizing the effects of camera shake, something critically important at longer focal lengths.

Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Lens for Nikon F

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1345956-REG/tamron_afb028n_700_18_400mm_f_3_5_6_3_di_ii.html

A redesigned body and construction permit the necessary elongation for this incredible zoom range through an updated cam system, creating a relatively compact and lightweight optic for casual use. The lens barrel is also moistureresistant for use in lessthanideal conditions and there is a zoom lock for preventing lens creep. Additionally, the Tamron 18-400mm will be compatible with the TAP-in Console for making future adjustments or performing firmware updates.

B&H is accepting pre-orders on the Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Lens for Canon EF for Nikon F.

