Following Etisalat's success in the Sri Lankan market, Etisalat Nigeria will now offer personalised, time-based mobile data packages using Comptel's FWD

Comptel Corporation (NASDAQ OMX Helsinki: CTL1V) today announced that Etisalat Nigeria is launching its time-based mobile data solution BlazeOn, powered by Comptel's FWD solution, in the Nigerian market.

According to the Etisalat Nigeria's Director, Consumer Segment, Adeolu Dairo, "Most internet users in Nigeria don't know how much mobile data they consume while browsing or streaming. BlazeOn, our time-based data plan addresses this situation by redefining the purchase experience for our customers. BlazeOn demonstrates Etisalat Nigeria's commitment to deliver superior customer experience to its subscribers. Our goal is to create more value for our customers by improving quality and introducing innovation. By getting more people online, we hope to empower Nigerians to reach their potential and thereby stimulate the economy".

FWD is a cloud-based solution that enables contextual, time-based data packages to be purchased directly from end user devices. It makes the data purchasing process more personal for consumers, allowing them to purchase mobile data in bite-sized chunks that are easier to understand and manage than traditional, rigid data packages. Distributing FWD through a white-label approach also provides operators with a new way to leverage their trusted brand with existing and new customers, while maximizing data revenues.

With FWD's dynamic pricing capabilities, Etisalat also has the option to create data "happy hours" and differentiate pricing at off-peak or peak hours. During these times, FWD's management platform allows the operator to create, price and target the specialized data offering in real-time, and then monitor its performance to better tailor future offerings.

"By expanding our relationship with Etisalat, Comptel is thrilled that FWD will continue to bring mobile internet access to regions across the world where customers have only had limited connectivity options" said Harry Järn, Chief FWD of Comptel FWD. "Comptel is impressed with Etisalat's performance in other emerging markets thus far and looks forward to seeing the Nigerian market's response, to more personalized, flexible data plans."

FWD also serves as the engine for various other time-based mobile data solutions, including New Zealand mobile operator 2degrees; DNA, the leading provider of prepaid mobile subscriptions in Finland; Robi Axiata Ltd, the fastest growing telecommunications operator in Bangladesh; and Etisalat Sri Lanka, among others.

About Etisalat

In just eight years of operations, Etisalat Nigeria has become a major industry player with a growing subscriber base of over 20 million in a highly competitive market. Its portfolio of voice and data-centric products include easystarter, easycliq, easybusiness, easyblaze, cliqlite, classic postpaid and easyflex; all tailor-made to meet the needs of its customers.

Etisalat Nigeria is committed to delivering innovative solutions and superior quality of service to its growing customers.

About Comptel Corporation

Life is digital moments. Comptel perfects these by transforming how you serve, meet and respond to the needs of "Generation Cloud" customers.

Our solutions allow you to innovate rich communications services instantly, master the orchestration of service and order flows, capture data-in-motion and refine your decision-making. We apply intelligence to reduce friction in your business.

Comptel has enabled the delivery of digital and communications services to more than 2 billion people. Every day, we care for more than 20% of all mobile usage data. Nearly 300 service providers across 90 countries have trusted us to perfect customers' digital moments.

For more information, visit www.comptel.com.

