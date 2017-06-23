Personetics Co-founder and CEO to Discuss 'Adventures in AI: Use Cases in Financial Services' at Money20/20 Europe

/PRNewswire/ -- David Sosna, co-founder and chief executive officer at Personetics, the leading provider of cognitive applications for the financial services sector, will participate in a panel of financial experts discussing use cases for AI in financial services at the Money20/20 Europe conference, taking place in Copenhagen from June 26-28, 2017.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2017 The panel will take place Monday 26 June 11:00 - 11:55 in track room 4. Additional panel participants include executives from HSBC, BNP Paribas, IBM, Clinc, Time Machine Capital and Consult Hyperion.

Following the session, the latest advances in AI and cognitive banking will be showcased at the Personetics stand in the exhibit hall (K18), including:

Assist : an AI-driven chatbot solution that empowers customers with personalized, context-aware, and timely support resources.

Engage : personalized guidance and insights that keep customers informed and help them stay on top of their financial affairs.

Act : AI-powered money management that simplifies banking and helps customers reach their financial goals with automated personalized savings and debt payoff programs.

TheMoney20/20 Europe 2017event will feature over 400 speakers and 120 sessions covering the hottest trends in fintech including Big Data, artificial intelligence, B2B payments and finance, financial inclusion, blockchain technology, alternative lending, and more. Confirmed speakers include representatives from leading banks and global firms such as MasterCard, Visa, Western Union, Samsung, and Amazon.

Additional Resources:

Personetics Cognitive Banking Applications

AI and Chatbot Learning Center

About Personetics

Trusted by millions of customers, Personetics' Cognitive Financial Services Applications provide personalized guidance, conversationalself-service, and automated self-running programs that help customers reach their financial goals.

Combining built-in financial intelligence and conversational proficiency with advanced cognitive capabilities, the Personetics framework is able to engage in natural conversations and knowledge-rich interactions, execute tasks on behalf of the customer, and constantly adapt and improve based on prior behavior. Ready-to-deploy within existing digital channels and across popular messaging platforms, Personetics' Cognitive Financial Services Applications enable financial institutions to take a leadership position by delivering a highly engaging branded customer experience, reducing the cost of service, and increasing share of wallet with innovative new products and services.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.