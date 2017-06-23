6th edition invites students to re-envision the terminal building in the year 2075



Denver, Colorado, 2017-06-23 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentress Architects, based in Denver, Colorado, announces the 2017 Fentress Global Challenge, an international design competition for young and student architects. As in years past, the theme, consistent with the firm's expertise in airport design and aviation, is envisioning an airport of the future.



Participants are encouraged to re-envision the terminal building in the year 2075 using one of 10 existing international airports, taking into consideration local context, technological trends, and project feasibility and passenger experience.



This is the sixth year that Fentress Architects has sponsored and administered the award, which brings a First Prize of $15,000 and a summer internship at Fentress' Denver office; four additional winners will receive smaller cash awards.



Curt Fentress, who founded this program to promote the advancement of innovative design in public architecture, said, "The Fentress Global Challenge is an incredible way for our firm to engage with students from, literally, all over the globe. It's been thrilling to see and evaluate the ideas of the next generation of designers."



The schedule for the competition is:



-- Registration Open June to September -- Design Submission Deadline October 1, 2017 -- Shortlist Announcement October 31, 2017 -- Winners Announcement November 30, 2017 -- Internship at Fentress Architects Summer 2018



This year's judges have not yet been announced.



Details of the competition, including admission requirements, eligibility, design information and evaluation criteria are available on line www.fentressglobalchallenge.com



About Fentress Architects



Fentress Architects has studios in Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; and London, U.K.. Founded by Curtis Fentress in 1980, the firm passionately pursues the creation of iconic public architecture; its buildings are visited by more than 450 million people each year. Fentress Architects is internationally known for innovative, award-winning design of airports, museums, convention centers, laboratories, higher education, civic and government buildings. Projects designed by Fentress have been honored with over 500 awards for innovation and excellence.



