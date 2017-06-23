Copenhagen, June 23 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announces that trading in Conferize A/S's share (CONFRZ) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Denmark. Conferize belongs to the ICB sector Technology and is the second company this year to seek admission to trading on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark and the 45th company on Nasdaq's First North markets in 2017. Conferize is a social event platform for networking, sharing and co-creating content before, during and after the actual event for participants, organizers and speakers alike. Conferize seeks to disrupt the event business, and aims to use the proceeds from the public offering to increase investments in a continued development of a global marketing effort of Conferize's digital solution, an Event Management System, EMS. To learn more, go to: https://www.conferize.com



"We are proud and humbled over the support from the many investors who have shown us confidence and chosen to take part in Conferize's journey as a listed company. Personally, it makes an impression that with more than 1,000 investors we have succeeded with our ambition to create a truly popular share, a share that a broad range of retail investors want to and are able to invest in," said Founder CEO of Conferize Martin Ferro-Thomsen, and continued:



"Besides securing the base for our continued growth I hope that the listing of Conferize will contribute to set a new agenda for the funding of growth and startup companies. We are proof it can be done, and I hope this inspires many more to follow."



"We welcome Conferize to our European growth market, Nasdaq First North, and we are pleased to note an up-tick in local Nasdaq First North interest in Denmark," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Conferize will make a compelling addition to Nasdaq's traditionally strong Technology sector, and we look forward to supporting the company for many years to come. Tech driven social platforms ring a bell with most market followers and offer investors further diversification in our European growth market, Nasdaq First North."



Conferize A/S has appointed BDO as its Certified Adviser.



*First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.





About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of $10.0 trillion and approximately 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



