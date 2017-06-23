

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.9702 against the Swiss franc and a 3-day low of 1.2716 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9716 and 1.2683, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the greenback edged down to 1.1174 and 111.21 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1151 and 111.31, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.95 against the franc, 1.28 against the pound, 1.13 against the euro and 108.00 against the yen.



