

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced results from additional analyses of the ENESTfreedom and ENESTop clinical trials, which found that about half of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia or CML in the chronic phase or CP who discontinued Tasigna (nilotinib) remain in Treatment-free Remission or TFR nearly two years after stopping treatment.



The 96-week results from these two open-label Phase II trials, presented at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), add to the growing body of evidence examining the ability to remain in TFR in patients who achieved a sustained deep molecular response (DMR) with Tasigna and met additional eligibility criteria prior to discontinuing treatment. TFR is the ability to maintain molecular response (MR) after stopping tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy in patients with Ph+ CML-CP.



ENESTfreedom and ENESTop evaluate the potential to maintain MR after stopping therapy in eligible adult patients with Ph+ CML-CP who achieved a sustained DMR with Tasigna in the first-line setting and in patients who achieved a sustained DMR with Tasigna after switching from Glivec or imatinib, respectively.



Results from ENESTfreedom, which evaluated the potential for discontinuing Tasigna in eligible Ph+ CML-CP patients who achieved a sustained DMR following at least three years of first-line treatment with Tasigna, found that 48.9% of 190 CML patients (confidence interval [CI] 95%: 41.6%-56.3%) were able to discontinue therapy and remain in major molecular response (MMR; BCR-ABL1 International Scale? [IS] <= 0.1%) at 96 weeks.



Of the 88 patients who restarted treatment with Tasigna due to loss of MMR by the cut-off date, 98.9% were able to regain MMR (n=87). One patient discontinued the study at 7.1 weeks without regaining MMR after reinitiating treatment with Tasigna. No new major safety findings were observed in ENESTfreedom in patients treated with Tasigna beyond those in the known safety profile of Tasigna.



ENESTop, which evaluated the potential for discontinuing Tasigna in 126 eligible Ph+ CML-CP patients who were able to achieve a sustained DMR following at least three years of Tasigna therapy, but not with prior Glivec therapy, found that more than half (53.2%) of patients were able to remain in TFR at 96 weeks (95% CI: 44.1%-62.1%).



In the study, 56 patients with confirmed loss of MR4.0 (BCR-ABL1 IS <= 0.01%) or loss of MMR restarted Tasigna by the cut-off date. Of these patients, 92.9% (n=52) regained both MR4.0 and MR4.5. By weeks 12.0 and 13.1 of treatment re-initiation with Tasigna, 50% of retreated patients achieved MR4.0 and MR4.5, respectively. No new major safety findings were observed in ENESTop in patients treated with Tasigna beyond those in the known safety profile of Tasigna.



Discontinuation of treatment in ENESTfreedom and ENESTop was conducted under the conditions of the trials in patients who met the rigorous predefined criteria of the trials. An important part of the Tasigna TFR studies is regular and frequent molecular monitoring with a well-validated assay able to measure BCR-ABL transcript levels down to MR4.5. Frequent patient monitoring after discontinuation of Tasigna allows timely determination of loss of MR4.0 and MMR and prompt re-initiation of treatment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX