The rules were harmonized with the regulation for revamping and repowering of PV systems issued by the GSE in March.

Italy's energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has published new technical rules for the integration of storage systems combined with solar and renewable energy power generators.

The GSE said the old rules needed to be changed to comply with new versions of the norms CEI 0-16 and CEI 0-21 and with the new rules for the technological improvement of existing PV installations, which were issued in mid-March. The agency expects this simplified regulation will further support development of storage and distributed generation across ...

